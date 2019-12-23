How To Get The Curly Hairstyles Of Your Dreams For The Holidays, Like Taylor Swift: Expert Tips

If you’re looking for some last-minute holiday hairstyle ideas, look no further, because hairstylist, Chadwick Pendley, shared how to achieve 3 curly hairstyles at home!

The holidays are officially here and if you want to go glam this year, you’re in luck, because Ouidad Master Artistic Educator, Chadwick Pendley, shared quick and easy styling tips with HollywoodLife, on how you can achieve three different curly hairstyles at home. Whether you’re looking for tousled curls like Taylor Swift, 30, dramatic curls, or a modern curly look, Chadwick shared all of his tips for achieving the curls of your dreams, no matter what your hair type is.

Below, Chadwick shared three different holiday looks and what steps you need to follow in order to achieve the hairdo:

Look #1: From Day To Night Look For Curly Hair

1. “Spray Ouidad Stylutions Revive & Shine Rejuvenating Dry Oil Mist all over your curls to help open them up.

2. Gather hair up high onto the apex. The apex is the highest point on the head.

3. Gather the hair here into a ponytail. For extra fullness, backcomb the ponytail gently.

4. Take the length and bring it all forward onto the face making a slight middle part.

5. Gently move each side away from the other toward the left and the right which produces a center part.”

Look #2: Dramatic & Sexy Evening Look

1. “Spray Ouidad Stylutions Going Up! Volumizing Texture Spray onto the scalp area and massage it in to expand your curls.

2. Choose to part your hair on the left or the right. Find the arch of your eyebrow and follow it up to the hairline: This is the start of your part.

3. Making a neat and clean part, go back to the crown of your head and then push to the opposite side and down over the opposite eye.

4. On the side that has less hair place hairpins or hair ornaments creatively. No rules – just place them so to secure the hair flat to the scalp.

5. Let the length fall behind the shoulder on this side and in front of the shoulder on the opposite.”

Look #3: Modern & Young Street Look

1. “Pick one side, either the right or the left. Make a small braid starting at the hairline and braid straight back stopping at the ear.

2. Do this again directly above the previous braid, again, starting at the hairline and stopping at the ear. Repeat once more.

3. You should be near the top of the head where you would have a part. Move the hair to the opposite side moving forward over one eye.

4. The curls on the side with the braid should fall behind the shoulder while the opposite side should find itself over the collarbone.

5. Backcomb your curls at the scalp and create a voluminous, expanded look.”

“PRO TIP: For in-between washes use Ouidad Stylutions Clean Sweep Moisturizing Dry Shampoo to keep your curls fresh, shiny, and free of any odor.”