Drita D’Avanzo’s ‘Mob Wives’ Co-Star Renee Graziano Breaks Silence On Frenemy’s Arrest 

Just one day after ‘Mob Wives’ star, Drita D’Avanzo was arrested at her Staten Island home, her co-star Renee Graziano shared a lengthy message on Instagram, expressing that the situation is ‘a shame.’

Renee Graziano is speaking out about her Mob Wives co-star and known enemy Drita D’Avanzo, who was arrested on December 19. The NYPD, who confirmed the arrest to HollywoodLife, also confirmed that they obtained a search warrant to enter Drita, 43, and 50-year-old husband Lee‘s Staten Island home, where their teenage daughter was present at the time. Inside the home, authorities reportedly discovered two guns, hundreds of pills, and marijuana. Despite their tumultuous past, Renee feels for Drita during this crucial time.

“After All The Dms, Text Messages And Now Blogs That Have Contacted Me Within The Last 2 Hrs I’m Going To Address The Situation (which we all know what I’m referencing,” Renee said in a lengthy message on Instagram December 20, noting that she will leave the matter alone after her initial post. Renee shared her message alongside a photo of her, Drita and more Mob Wives cast members.

“No Matter Whether I’m On Good Terms With Someone Or Not I’d NEVER Wish Nor Want To See Anyone Go To Jail!! Especially A Mother!!,” Renee continued. “This Is A Shame And I’m Sure It Will Be Rectified Quickly.” She used the hashtags, “Keep her kids in,” and “grown women.”

(Photo credit: Instagram/Renee Graziano)

NYPD also released a laundry list of charges following the arrests of Drita and Lee. The charges include: Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of marijuana, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, there’s another count of two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of marijuana in the 3rd degree, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of marijuana in the 4th degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, unlawful possession of marijuana in the 1st and 2nd degree and violation of local law.”

Drita and Lee, who wed in 2000, are parents to daughters Aleeya, 19 and Gizelle, 13. It’s unclear which of the couple’s children was home at the time of the police warranted search. The family appeared on VH1’s Mob Wives from 2011 to 2016.