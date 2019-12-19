Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Unite For Church Date With Scooter Braun Amid Taylor Swift Feud

Demi Lovato also rounded out the group, as the foursome seemingly put on a united front for Scooter Braun while attending a church service on Dec. 18.

Justin Bieber, 25, Hailey Baldwin, 23, and Demi Lovato, 27, were unexpectedly seen spending time together on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 18 with none other than music manager Scooter Braun, 38! Justin and Demi, of course, are both clients of Scooter’s, and the outing is seemingly a show of support for the music mogul amidst his on-going drama with Taylor Swift, 30. Demi signed on with Scooter’s SB Projects on May 11, while the manager has had a hand in Justin’s career since his discovery in 2007!

The sighting comes just days after Taylor one again publicly named shaded Scooter over drama surrounding the sales of her master recordings to him by former Big Machine Records label head Scott Borchetta. “Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale or even when it was announced,” Taylor confidently said while accepting Billboard’s Woman of the Decade award on Dec. 12. “I’m fairly certain he knew exactly how I would feel about it, though, and let me just say that the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry is people saying, ‘but he’s always been nice to me,’ when I’m raising valid concerns about artists and their rights to own their music.”

While Scooter maintained silence after her initial social media blasts in June, he did comment on the drama at Variety’s 2019 Entertainment Industry Conference on Nov. 21. “I haven’t talked about this in six months. Not once. I haven’t made a statement about it,” Scooter began. “When there’s a lot of things being said and a lot of different opinions, yet the principals haven’t had a chance to speak to each other, there’s a lot of confusion. I’m not going to go into details here, because it’s just not my style. I just think we live in a time of toxic division, and of people thinking that social media is the appropriate place to air out on each other and not have conversations. And I don’t like politicians doing it. I don’t like anybody doing it, and if that means that I’ve got to be the bad guy longer, I’ll be the bad guy longer, but I’m not going to participate.”

Hailey was stylish for the Dec. 18 outing at the LA church, rocking a lavender colored jacket by contemporary label Nanushka, leather leggings and super sleek pointed boots, while Demi was chic and casual in the “Serving Looks” hoodie by Heron Preston, leggings and a black chevron Boy Bag by Chanel. Scooter and Justin kept their outfits low key in jeans and sneakers.