Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Seraphina, 10, Looks Taller Than Look-Alike Mom In New Photo

Jennifer Garner’s second daughter, Seraphina, is looking more like her mom everyday and showed it on Dec. 19 when Jen was out and about with her daughter and son, Samuel.

Jennifer Garner, 47, has another mini-me on her hands! The Alias actress was spotted out and about in Brentwood on Dec. 19 with her daughter, Seraphina Affleck, 10, and son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 7, in tow. On this particular excursion, Jen was headed to the nail salon for some welcomed relaxation before the holidays. Seraphina, who is practically her mom’s height and bears a striking resemblance to the famous actress, looked as though she and her little brother were coming from school. The 10-year-old sported a multi-colored backpack and wore a white polo and khaki pants, while Samuel donned a similar shirt with black slacks. The trio looked so content while out together, and it was yet another welcome family moment they could share!

But Jen has always made it a habit prioritizing time with her young ones. Just on Dec. 15, Jen was out once again with her clan attending an advent church service prior to the Christmas holiday. This time, however, the entire family came together, including Jen’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck, 47. Ben was spotted walking along the side walk with Samuel and the couple’s eldest daughter Violet, 14, holding flowers in their hands — likely tokens from the service. Jen, meanwhile, was glowing in a navy dress and walking hand in hand with Seraphina. The pair are looking more alike every single day!

Of course, the Affleck-Garner family has really been in full preparation mode for the festive holiday season. Ben and Jen have really been making it a priority to bring their family together, and have consistently proven that they have the co-parenting relationship mastered. Prior to the family’s church outing, all five were spotted, once again, picking out a Christmas tree together on Dec. 1! With Ben’s mom, Christine Anne Boldt, along for the outing, they spent the day choosing the best possible tree for their respective homes, while also celebrating Violet’s 14th birthday!

Jen really loves keeping her family close — especially during the holidays. Both she and Ben have truly made an enormous effort to give their kids a balanced life following their 2018 split. Fans love to see Jen out and about with her kids and with the holidays just around the corner cannot wait to see what they get up to next!