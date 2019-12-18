Harry Styles Reveals Why He Stripped Down For Album Photo Shoot After Fans Buzz About The Pic

Harry Styles’ album art is a little risque, to say the least. The singer reveals just how the photographer got him into his birthday suit during the sexy photo shoot.

Harry Styles, 25, fans were drooling when his album art for Fine Lines was released and it featured a very naked Harry. The photo can be found in the vinyl of his new album. Talk about a very sexy treat! Harry appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Dec. 18 and explained just how this sexy album art came about.

“I’d never really done a shoot like this,” Harry said. “We [Harry and photographer Tim Walker] tried it like with some of the stuff and it was kind of one of those things where he was like, ‘This shirt’s not really working so let’s try it without the shirt.’ And then it’s like, ‘Oh, those trousers are not really working so let’s try it without the trousers.’ And then he kind of looked at me and I was like, ‘These pants aren’t working aren’t they?'” And that’s how Harry ended up naked. He and Ellen DeGeneres both agreed that the photographer was very clever.

Harry’s new album was released on Dec. 13. He opened up to Ellen about life after One Direction and going solo. “I’m very happy,” Harry said. “I think coming out of that I kind of tried to, like, remind myself before getting any expectations about, you know, you can’t… just not assuming anything.” He added, “I’m just really happy. It makes me feel obviously very great that people seem to be enjoying the music.”

The singer is the most vulnerable he’s ever been with his new music. On the bittersweet track “Cherry,” Harry admits that he misses his ex Camille Rowe, 33. “I just miss your accent and your friends,” he sings. Harry and Camille split in 2018 after a year of dating.