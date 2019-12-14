Camila Cabello confirmed that she would be headed to Toronto, Canada for the holidays — which is the hometown of BF Shawn Mendes!

Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 21, are going to be spending New Year’s Eve together! “I think I’m just going to hang out with Shawn,” she spilled to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show Radio Andy, confirming the pair would be in Toronto, Canada for the holiday. “I mean, I don’t think, I know!” she hilariously added, rolling her eyes, adding once again, “I think I might hang out with Shawn!” Well, duh! Toronto, of course, is Shawn’s hometown where the couple were previously seen visiting earlier this year: the singer took Camila for quite the tour of The Six, as the pair were spotted strolling around trendy Queen Street and downtown!

Given the chilly winter temperatures, the “Senorita” singer revealed they hadn’t quite decided on exact plans, but added “But Cabello is unsure about exact plans. When Cohen asked if they would stay in or go out, Cabello said, “Umm, go out probably.” Andy himself seemed pretty keen on the hot couple’s plans, adding that he was “excited” about their plans, but warned her that a night on the town might be difficult given their A-list status! “Well, I don’t know. Who knows what will happen,” she continued, adding that she was also looking forward to the night.

The Romance singer didn’t hold back when it came to answering Andy’s burning questions about the couple’s relationship, including Shawn’s recent collaboration “Lover” collaboration with mutual friend Taylor Swift! “Are the lyrics about you?” Andy inquired, as Camila snappily replied, “They better be!” In the remix, which Shawn co-wrote, he compares his relationship with Camila to Rose and Jack’s in Titanic and we swoon every time we hear it! “The girl in my story has always been you/I’d go down with the Titanic, it’s true, for you, lover,” he sings on the romantic track.

Nosy Andy also wanted to know what was up with the PDA-happy couples’ almost-kiss moments when on-stage — including at the MTV VMA’s and the recent American Music Awards! “When you perform ‘Senorita’ you keep coming close to kissing, but stopping short,” the host pointed out. “But then we don’t…it’s not by design,” Camila spilled. “There’s just a little rebellious part of me that knows everyone wants us to kiss, but then we don’t do it.”

Camila looked adorable for the appearance in a look by designer Michael Kors, consisting of a tan plaid trench coat, classic camel sweater and blue button up shirt! She finished the timeless outfit with a light pair of jeans, tan lace-up bootie and the sweetest black ribbon headband!