Tyler Cameron: Why He Really Deleted Pics Of Ex Hannah Brown From Instagram

Awkward! That’s what ‘Bachelorette’ fans were saying when Tyler Cameron deleted all pics of Hannah Brown from his IG, despite them remaining friendly after the show. Here’s why he did it.

There’s no hard feelings between Tyler Cameron and his former Bachelorette sweetie Hannah Brown. While he was her first runner-up, the 26-year-old hunk went on to quickly date then later break up with model Gigi Hadid, 24, while Hannah went on to compete — and WIN! — on Dancing with the Stars. So why is Tyler all of a sudden deleting all Instagram pics of Hannah after they publicly proclaimed their friendly mutual admiration publicly last week? After all, they still follow each other on the ‘gram and she still has pics of him on her IG page.

“Tyler really meant no harm by removing Hannah‘s photos from his Instagram and didn’t think it was that big of a deal. Tyler has no hard feelings towards Hannah whatsoever, he thinks she’s a really sweet girl with a huge heart, but their relationship is in the past and he just wants to move forward from it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Seeing their photos together was just a constant reminder of the past and Tyler wants to open a fresh chapter in 2020. It was nothing personal against Hannah at all, he‘s just ready for a new start in all aspects of his life,” our insider explains. Tyler’s page now contains mostly ripped modeling pics, hanging out with male pals, and workout pics from the gym. It appears he wants to leave his reality TV competition days in the past now.

“Tyler Cameron deleted all of the pictures of ex Hannah Brown off of his social media because he finally feels like it’s time to move on. He’s ready. He’s been meeting a ton of new people and friends and focusing his energy into that. Tyler is really busy filming a new show and is making a new life for himself post Hannah and The Bachelorette franchise,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “Tyler’s new show will be something totally different. It will have nothing to do with dating and really takes Tyler back to his roots. He’s excited for the future.”