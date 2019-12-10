Rob Kardashian Leaves Flirty Emojis For Instagram Model Ayana Charm & Fans Go Wild: ‘We See You’

Rob Kardashian took to Twitter today to show his interest in gorgeous Instagram model Ayana Charm and his fans were quick to encourage him to shoot his shot.

Rob Kardashian, 32, hasn’t dated anyone seriously since his disastrous relationship with Blac Chyna and fans are eager for him to find love again. So naturally they got excited when he took to Twitter on December 10 to show some love to stunning model Ayana Charm, 24. Rob retweeted a sexy Twitter photo montage Ayana had shared earlier in the day along with her caption: “Be Mine?” Above her message Rob added two purple devil emojis and a four leaf clover over it.

Rob’s fans flooded his comments with encouraging words. One fan wrote: “Okaaay Robert you better shoot that shot.” Another fan was protective and wrote: “What a cutie!! Hope she’s nice.” Rob’s fans were pretty much all urging him to go for it. Of course this isn’t the first time Rob has gotten flirting with women on Twitter.

Back in June ’19 Rob got everyone excited when he started leaving super flirty messages for Dominican singer Natti Natasha, 32. Instead of just sliding into her DM’s as most people would, Rob retweeted a nearly naked Twitter selfie she had shared and wrote “Oh hi” over it. The flirting between Natti and Rob quickly escalated with the gorgeous Latina singer with the pair trading messages back and forth and even making plans to meet up.

Then all hell broke loose because some fans sent the message to sis Khloe Kardashian, 34, to make sure she was aware of what was going on and soon enough she was chiming in on Twitter. “Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl?” and “See you soon? Ugh hummm” she asked and Rob tweeted back “Do I know you?” to blow her off.

Since then things seem to have cooled off between Rob and Natti — but that hasn’t stopped him from enjoying himself. Last month he was linked to Anastasia Karanikolaou after he was spotted getting close to her at a Halloween birthday party on Oct. 31. Seems clear Rob is playing the field these days, but maybe Ayana will be the one to lock him down, It is cuffing season, after all.