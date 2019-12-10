Kim Kardashian Claps Back After Her Family’s Dissed For ‘Snubbing’ Caitlyn Jenner On ‘I’m A Celebrity’

Kim Kardashian revealed the real reason why it seemed like her entire family ignored Caitlyn Jenner as she competed on the survival show, ‘I’m A Celebrity.’ But it was Caitlyn’s son, Brandon, who set the record straight first!

Kim Kardashian, 39, is tired of looking like the villain. The SKIMS owner, along with the rest of the KarJenner clan, has faced social media’s wrath after fans slammed the famous family for not sending one care package and/or letter to Caitlyn Jenner, 70, as the former Olympian competed in the Australian jungle for the British survival show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! So, Kim finally cleared the air on Dec. 10, after her former stepbrother and Caitlyn’s son Brandon Jenner, 38, took the initiative of defending the family name.

In a screenshot of an alleged Instagram DM exchange, a fan asked Brandon, “Why wasn’t you at the bridge. So sad seeing your dad upset.” Not only was Caitlyn’s mailbox empty during her run on the show, but after she was unexpectedly eliminated on the Dec. 6 episode, Caitlyn did the ceremonial walk across the bridge to leave the show…alone. That was highly unusual for I’m a Celebrity, since family members have usually greeted the contestants on the other side since the show’s premiere in 2002. While that wasn’t a good look, Brandon allegedly responded in the screenshot obtained by Mirror Online, “Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up. I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works. 😏”

Kim backed up Brandon’s side of the story. “Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted on Dec. 10.

Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners. https://t.co/dlzoodwDiz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2019

Even though Caitlyn only received letters from her dogs on the show, her daughters Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kylie, 22, more than made up for the lack of love on TV by setting up a grand surprise in the living room: giant balloons that spelled out “WELCOME HOME,” and a ceiling covered in a colorful array of even more balloons! Caitlyn was thrilled, because she shared a photo of the thoughtful setup to Instagram on Dec. 10 and wrote, “Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner.”

Before the “welcome home” decor was set up, HollywoodLife already reported that the KarJenners had a sweet surprise up their sleeves! “The KarJenners had no intention of throwing any shade at Caitlyn by not creating a care package for her because they actually have something much nicer planned for her when she returns home from filming,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us before Caitlyn’s elimination. The insider added, “They’ve been talking about throwing Caitlyn a welcome home celebration for her to congratulate her on making it through all the tough challenges and sticking with it to the end.”