Caitlyn Jenner Gets Voted Off ‘I’m A Celebrity’ & Fans Are ‘Bawling’ After Her Family Fails To Greet Her

Caitlyn Jenner was left in tears after she was unexpectedly voted off ‘I’m A Celebrity.’ Fans were also crying because not one KarJenner could comfort Caitlyn on the show!

It was a lonely walk for Caitlyn Jenner, 70, as she crossed the bridge to leave behind the camp on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! The former Olympian was voted off the British survival show along with Nadine Coyle on the Dec. 6th episode, and Caitlyn even began to tear up as she reflected on her three weeks in the Australian jungle. No one could lend a shoulder for Caitlyn to cry on, since not one KarJenner family member could be seen standing on the other end of the farewell bridge!

Since the show’s premiere in 2002, it has been a tradition for loved ones to comfort contestants on the bridge after being voted off. That led fans to cry right along with Caitlyn, especially since she received not one letter nor care package from her family during the show (not counting her dogs’ letters). “Nobody waiting at the end of the bridge for caitlyn jenner when she left the jungle has me BAWLING 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 what a lovely woman my heart is broken #ImACeleb,” one fan tweeted, while another viewer wrote, “Emotion level tonight: bawling at the fact nobody was at the end of the bridge for Caitlyn Jenner on im a celeb.”

Despite the elimination, Caitlyn was proud that she remained in the jungle longer than she did in 2003, the year she made her debut on I’m A Celebrity. “I came here to kind of test myself, because I did the show 16 years ago. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. The first night I didn’t think I’d make it to the next night. I can’t believe I made it all the way to three weeks,” Caitlyn confessed on Friday night’s episode.

Caitlyn even poked fun at the KarJenners! Although she “missed them terribly,” she joked that spending Christmas with her family is even harder than surviving in the jungle. “It gets very complicated around Christmas time, but I’ve got the rest of the month off,” Caitlyn said, joking again.

While Caitlyn didn’t appear to hold a grudge against her extensive family despite the lack of mail, many fans still do! Rest assured, we’ve previously learned that the Kardashians and Jenners were planning on showing Caitlyn love in their own special way.

“The KarJenners had no intention of throwing any shade at Caitlyn by not creating a care package for her because they actually have something much nicer planned for her when she returns home from filming,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the end of November. The insider added, “They’ve been talking about throwing Caitlyn a welcome home celebration for her to congratulate her on making it through all the tough challenges and sticking with it to the end. Kylie and Kendall and incredibly proud of their dad and they know that Caitlyn knows how much they love her.”