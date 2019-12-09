Rihanna Rocks A Gold Bikini In Sexy New Videos For Fenty Beauty

Bad gal RiRi is sizzling on the gram in new videos for Fenty Beauty! — And what else is new, right? Rihanna shared new clips over the weekend that show her enjoying the outdoors in a gold metallic bikini while modeling her new products!

Rihanna is a vision in gold in new videos she shared to Instagram over the weekend! The Grammy winning singer, 31, showed off her bikini body in two clips, presumably from some sort of tropical vacation. It’s unclear where the videos were filmed. Nonetheless, RiRi was enjoying some time back home in her native, Barbados in November.

The entrepreneur showed off her smooth skin and glossy lips wearing her Fenty Beauty products — specifically the brand’s fairy bomb shimmer powder in the shade, “Trophy Wife”, and her gloss bomb in “Trophy Wife Life”. The singer brushed the gold shimmer powder throughout her chest in one clip, and applied her glossy lip color in slow motion in another video.

RiRi’s stuck true to her golden theme, having accessorized with gold chunky earrings and tiny sunglasses that were outlined with gold hardware. She also rocked a gold bracelet and blood orange nails. Rihanna let her dark curly hair down as she enjoyed the sun on an outdoor patio in both clips.

(Video Credit: Rihanna/Instagram)

And, her theme music in the background of her clips contained the lyrics, “My life in the sunshine!” — Now, what better description of RiRi’s fun in the sun is there than that?

Rihanna’s fans went wild over her beauty in the comments of the clips, including former Fifth Harmony member, Lauren Jauregui, who wrote, “MERCY PLEASE”.

(Video Credit: Rihanna/Instagram)

The Barbadian beauty has been getting some much needed R&R after whirlwind year of business milestones. From the growth of her Fenty Beauty empire to her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, business is booming for the “Work” singer. Earlier this year, it was announced that Rihanna is partnering with the largest luxury fashion house in the world, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. — A collaboration that will earn RiRi her very own high fashion house in Paris, respectively named Fenty.