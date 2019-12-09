A blast from the past! Harry Styles covered One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019 where fans started singing along and the video is giving us goose bumps!

Harry Styles, 25, covered ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ by his former group One Direction and fans totally loved it! The “Sign Of The Times” singer took over Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on Dec. 8 in London’s O2 Arena to swaths of screaming fans who couldn’t believe their ears, once Harry began to sing the memorable first words of the tune. Prior to giving an invigorating rendition of the song that helped launch his career, Harry played a number of tunes from his forthcoming album, Fine Line, which is due out Dec. 13. To close out the set, however, Harry played the surprise hit.

Prior to belting the track into the microphone, Harry implored his fans, “If you know the words to this one, please, do sing along.” After going back to the drummer and then coming back to the microphone, a guitar and snare began to strum before Harry uttered, “You’re insecure, don’t know what for.” After a slew of screams from the audience, fans joined in for the rest of the tune and sang their hearts out with Harry!

“What Makes You Beautiful” originally came out in July 2011 and was one of One Direction’s first major hits. The group, then compromised of Harry, Niall Horan, 26, Liam Payne, 26, Louis Tomlinson, 27, and Zayn Malik, 26, saw huge success after signing to Syco Records after finishing third on the 2010 season of The X Factor. Following that hit, the boy band also saw their songs soar on the charts with tunes “Story Of My Life,” “Night Changes,” and “Best Song Ever.”

Unfortunately, as fans know all too well, things weren’t meant to last for long. Zayn left the group in 2015 and in the years that followed, each member would go on to pursue their own, individual careers. Besides his success in music, Harry is also branching into acting. He had a prominent role in Christopher Nolan‘s 2017 film Dunkirk and has even had successful stints on Saturday Night Live. With exciting projects in the future, fans really loved this blast from the past, with Harry giving his own spin on the famous song!