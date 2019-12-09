Bella Hadid Slays In Completely See-Through White Top While Hitting The Beach In St. Bart’s

It may be early, but Bella Hadid was having a ‘White Christmas.’ At least, the model was wearing a sheer, snow-white top while taking a stroll on the sands of St. Bart’s.

Do you think that when “Deck The Halls” lyricist Thomas Oliphant wrote, “don we now our gay apparel,” that he was envisioning what Bella Hadid, 23, wore while in St. Bart’s? After spending some time with Kendall Jenner in Miami, Bella freed the nipple while wearing a completely see-through white top on Dec. 8. Along with this practically-evanescent fashion choice, Bella wore a matching set of white pants. She struck several poses under a palm tree while friends snapped pics with their phones. Sure, Bella’s outfit wasn’t officially a holiday outfit, but after seeing this look, who wouldn’t want to be like Bing Crosby and hope that all their Christmases be “white”?

Before this braless fashion shoot on St. Barts, Bella was seen hanging out with Kendall, 24, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, in Miami. Both Kendall and Bella were in town for the Dior Fashion show on Dec. 3, and after their work was done, they made time for some fun. First, Kendall and Bella were seen lounging around and getting a tan in Miami. The two flaunted their toned legs while applying sunscreen before going on a jet ski ride. Bella rode solo, while Kendall had a male companion behind her. After this joyride, Kourtney joined her sister and Bella to catch a few rays of her own.

The fun didn’t stop there. Things got hotter when the sun went down. Bella and Kendall hit the town for a girls’ night out. Both models wore mini dresses, with Bella rocking a grey-blue ensemble while Kendall opted for a hot pink number. With these skirts being almost dangerously short, both Bella and Kendall’s legs looked a million miles long. The two took in some of the Art Basel activities and seemed to have the time of their lives.

Seriously, it seemed like they had a blast, especially after their friend, Joan Smalls, 31, joined them. In a series of seriously sexy snaps shared to Kendall’s Instagram, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got close to Joan. In one picture, Kendall and Joan’s torsos are pressed together, and their legs seem interlocked. The snap was so sizzling, it prompted Bella to comment, “row that boat!” Kendall’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, liked the picture and complimented them both on the looks.

Following this time in Miami, Bella hit up St. Bart’s. While wearing a barely-there-bikini, Bella frolicked along with German fashion blogger Caroline Daur and Australian model Jordan Barrett. She showed off the tan she got in Miami, and while this bikini showed off some skin, it paled in comparison to the transparent white top that she’d rock a day later.