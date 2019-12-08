Kim Kardashian Debuts Sleek New Bob After Throwing Epic Birthday Celebration For Her Son Saint, 4

Kim Kardashian shifted things up, hair wise, after throwing a massive birthday celebration for her adorable son Saint.

Tis the season! Kim Kardashian, 39, had quite the busy Saturday on December 7 that included a big birthday bash for her son Saint West, 4, and some holiday shopping where she debuted a brand new hairdo. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sported a bob hairstyle while enjoying a little retail therapy at A Beautiful Mess in Agoura Hills, California. She paired her jet black cropped locks with a skintight bright red top and beige latex pants and heels for her solo outing that showed off the realty television superstar’s legendary curves. Kim clearly enjoyed what she was wearing as she shared an Instagram photo of it in the early morning hours of December 8 that left fans speechless. “Love this look!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

It was party time for Kim, Saint and their loved ones earlier in the day when she threw her little one a Jurassic Park themed birthday celebration. The party was attended by several KarJenner family members including mother/daughter duo Khloe Kardashian, 35, and True Thompson, 1, as well as the bday boy’s siblings North, 6, Chicago, 1, and baby Psalm! True could be seen having a blast with her cousins as she joined the gang for a session in a bouncy castle!

Kim, who is known for throwing epic parties for her children, kept that tradition going at Saint’s soiree by going above and beyond for him in many different facets. One of those aspects involved each table at the bash being adorned with faux-dinosaur eggs and forest-like greenery with a fog machine adding to the vibe!

Kim’s been getting ready for another upcoming celebration… the holidays. She showed off her Christmas decorations on Instagram on December 5 which didn’t get the warmest of responses on social media, with one user saying they looked like “marshmallows.”

She also took fans inside her massive closet one day earlier in a set of Instagram Stories that was nothing short of amazing to look at. Her collection of purses and hundreds of pairs of shoes were on display while she discussed her new SKIMS Cozy Collection line.