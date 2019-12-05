Billie Eilish’s Fans Defend Her Against Backlash After She Disses Lady Gaga’s Meat Dress

As a devote vegan, Billie Eilish thought the meat dress that Lady Gaga wore to the 2010 MTV VMAs was a major ‘yikes.’ That led #BillieEilishIsOverParty to start trending on Twitter, to the fury of Billie’s fans!

Billie Eilish, 17, is once again catching flack on Twitter. But instead of not knowing a ’70s rock band, the “Bad Guy” singer ticked off some Little Monsters after shading Lady Gaga’s red carpet wear (raw meat) that she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. A Gaga fan account shared a clip of Billie and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, talking about Grammy Awards fashion on Dec. 5 — although Gaga didn’t wear the infamous meat dress to the Grammys, it still came up, and Billie had one word: “Yiiikeesss.” The fan account used the hashtag #BillieEilishIsOverParty, which soon took off on Twitter.

Aside from the most devout Gaga fans, the rest of Twitter was confused as to why a 17-year-old girl — and a vegan, nonetheless — was “cancelled” for not liking a meat dress. “Y’all trynna cancel a 17 year old over an opinion, yikes that’s embarrassing,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “cancelled over a harmless opinion. imagine how tired. anyways stan billie to hopefully remove the stick outta ur a** ✨🙈 .” Many others used this meat dress controversy to call out “cancel culture,” which has become an overwhelming trend on Twitter. “I swear to god I hate cancel culture y’all are really trying to cancel a 17 year old girl for saying she doesn’t like a dress,” one such fan wrote.

Understandably, a meat dress wouldn’t be Billie’s go-to dress for a red carpet — or 100th. She is a vocal vegan and even shared undercover footage from a dairy farm, which revealed shocking clips of baby cows being mistreated. “Fair life? Nothing can be fair when you are being treated like a product, whether it’s an industrial dairy farm or a small family owned dairy farm who ‘cares for their animals’ when profits are involved, they can’t deeply care for the animals, they care about their investments, their PROFITS,” Billie ranted under an Instagram post shared in June.

Billie Eilish & Finneas talked about Lady Gaga's meat dress and 2011 Grammy red carpet look during an interview with Variety! pic.twitter.com/jLk2uHksxl — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) December 5, 2019

Billie has been a popular subject on Twitter today. She also released her new video for “xanny” on Dec. 5, which was an extra special project since it served as her music video directorial debut! The teen made waves by taking a stand against smoking, Xanax and other such vices in the video, a point that she demonstrated by having her face burned with (fake) cigarettes.