Kylie Jenner’s Alleged $400K Security Bill Explained By Expert: Here’s What She’d Get For That

After Caitlyn Jenner revealed that Kylie spends $300-400,000 on security every month, an expert EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HL the intense amount of protection that she’s likely provided with for such a high price.

Kylie Jenner, 22, spares no expense when it comes to her security, according to her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, who recently revealed that the makeup mogul “will spend anywhere between $300,000 and $400,000 a month” on her private protection. We spoke to Aaron Jackson, the president of Finest Execution Protection, who admitted that this price is much higher than even the average celebrity spends. “Most celebrities don’t spend that much” Aaron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I would say [an average amount] is $75-100,000 [per month]. $400,000 is extremely high. I mean, there are some wealthy families who don’t spend that much money.”

Naturally, for the $400,000, Kylie is getting the best that’s out there. “$400,000 a month….that covers your drivers, your security escorts, your personnel at home,” Aaron explained. “And then, one or two gofers — the odd person that might work closed-circuit TVs, or fill in or people that aren’t there, and things of that nature. $400,000 should get you six to eight guards each tour or shift. Most celebrities use two, 12-hour tours or shifts [per day]. For each shift, that kind of monthly spending would get you: One driver and one security escort, two to four guards manning the property, one guard monitoring the CCTV and at least one relief/backup guard.”

On top of the people who are employed, the security cost also includes “secure transportation,” which means “armored vehicles, pre-planned routes, and visiting and surveying sites before the client arrives,” Aaron revealed. He added, “Prior to the client arriving, depending on the type of venue, the security leader could have security members blend into the crowd to get a feel and sense of the environment.”

Of course, Caitlyn’s estimate of Kylie’s security cost was simply a ballpark number, so it’s unclear how much she actually spends on her protection. However, considering she’s a BILLIONAIRE, it’s likely that she makes sure not to cut costs when it comes to the safety of herself and her one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster!