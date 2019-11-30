Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Billionaire Daughter Kylie, 22, Must Spend $400k For Security For Her & Stormi, 1

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about how famous her family is and how security is a necessity during a conversation with her fellow contestants on the Nov. 28 episode of ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’

Caitlyn Jenner admitted that her daughter Kylie Jenner, 22, doesn’t mess around when it comes to security for herself and her one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster! The 70-year-old reality star, who is currently a contestant on the British reality series, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, had an open discussion about her family’s fame with her fellow contestants on the Nov. 28 episode of the series and was quick to reveal that in addition to needing security wherever she goes, Kylie dishes out a large amount of money on it.

“Do you guys have to have security everywhere you go?” actor Cliff Parisi asked Caitlyn in the episode. “Everywhere,” she answered. “I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between $300,000 and $400,000 a month. A ton of money.”

Caitlyn further revealed that although she feels “sad” that her children, especially Kylie -who has become America’s youngest self-made billionaire-, have to have that much security wherever they go, she knows they are “used to it”. “They’re used to it. They’ve been doing it forever,” she explained. “They like the security guys there.”

In addition to discussing security on the show, Caitlyn opened up about telling her family members, including stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian, 35, whose mother is Kris Jenner, 64, about her transition from male to female for the first time. It led to a tough situation with Khloe. “I went through every kid, and Khloe, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process,” she said. “It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.” Roman Kemp then went on to ask Caitlyn whether or not she thought Khloe was “more thinking about herself than you,” and she responded with, “I don’t know. We were really close. I raised her since she was five years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”