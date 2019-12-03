Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Pink Mini Skirt For Brad Paisley’s ABC Special

Brad Paisley’s ABC special featured an appearance from the one and only Kelsea Ballerini, who looked casual, but sexy, in her t-shirt and mini skirt ensemble!

Kelsea Ballerini supported her friend and fellow country music singer, Brad Paisley, in his ABC special, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, which aired on Dec. 3. The 26-year-old joined Brad onstage for one segment of the variety special, and she looked great while showing off her toned legs in a pink mini skirt. She paired the sexy skirt with a comfortable, but chic, t-shirt, and wore open-toed heels. She kept her glam look simple, rocking a natural makeup look and wavy, medium-length hair to complete the ensemble.

Brad was joined by various stars during his special, including Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Peyton Manning and more. The special was full of performances, Brad cracking jokes and getting roasted by his pals, and more. Of course, Brad did some roasting himself — and Kelsea was one of his victims! Brad showed a throwback video of Kelsea singing the Jonas Brothers in her room when she was just a teenager, and then embarrassed her even further by bringing Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas onstage in the flesh to confront her about it!

Of course, all of this was in good fun, and Kelsea was a great sport. The country singer has not been shy about the fact that she was once (and still is) a fangirl of other artists who she’s now friends with — and it looks like she can now add the JoBros to the list.

Meanwhile, as 2020 winds down, Kelsea’s fans have a lot to look forward to from the superstar! Her third studio album is due out at some point in 2020, although she has not released the album name or exact release date at this time. So far, Kelsea has dropped two songs — “Club” and “Homecoming Queen?” — from the record, and fans cannot WAIT to hear more.