Kelsea Ballerini Shines In Sleek Suit With Nothing Underneath At AMAs

Country music got some good representation at the 2019 American Music Awards thanks to Kelsea Ballerini! The singer looked beyond amazing as she hit the red carpet at the star-studded event.

Kelsea Ballerini, 26, has become an absolute red carpet queen, and she was at it again while attending the American Music Awards in Los Angles on Nov. 24. The “Homecoming Queen?” singer looked gorgeous at the event, where she wore a sparkling pantsuit…with absolutely nothing underneath! Kelsea clearly had the double-stick tape handy, as she risked a wardrobe malfunction in her wide open blazer, which she paired with matching, high-waisted pants. She completed the look with her hair styled sleek and straight.

It’s been quite a busy month full of red carpet appearances for Kelsea, who is currently promoting new music ahead of the release of her third album. First, she attended the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10. She was a performer at the event, and looked amazing on the red carpet in her two-piece pink outfit. The skirt and crop top combo put her abs on display, and she completed the look with a fierce ponytail. Then, on Nov. 14, Kelsea went to the CMA Awards in another ab-baring outfit. This time, her patterned look featured a longer skirt with thigh-high slit — and it was super sexy!

Earlier this year, Kelsea released “Homecoming Queen?”, which is the first single off of her soon-to-be released new album. She followed it up with “Club” a few weeks later. Kelsea has yet to reveal a release date for the record, but did previously confirm to fans that it would be coming in 2020!

At the AMAs, Kelsea is serving as a presenter, and she’ll be surrounded by some of the biggest stars in the music industry. Her friends, Taylor Swift and Halsey, will be at the award show, along with other celebs like Selena Gomez, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and PLENTY more!