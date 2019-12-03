Kaia Gerber’s six-pack was the star of the 2019 British Fashion Awards, to which she wore a gorgeous outfit: a tiny bra top and a completely sheer skirt.

All eyes were on Kaia Gerber when she presented an award at the 2019 British Fashion Awards wearing this incredible ensemble. The 18-year-old model, also the daughter of fashion icon Cindy Crawford, lit up the room as she took the stage with “Sure Thing” singer Miguel on December 2, wearing just a leather bra top and a sheer maxi skirt. The tiny, black bralette featured beaded detailing, and the white lace, ruffled skirt left absolutely nothing to the imagination.

Underneath, she was only wearing a pair of nude high-waisted underwear, with her bare legs exposed to the cold London air. Both the bra and skirt are courtesy of designer Loewe. She completed the outfit with a pair of knee-high boots, small hoop earrings, and a delicate, diamond bracelet and ring. She liked the look so much that she wore it to the Fenty party following the awards show. You can see a full-length look at her outfit as she arrived at Fenty, below!

Kaia’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 26, wasn’t at the British Fashion Awards with her, but she was definitely on his mind. A source close to the Saturday Night Live star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Pete feels like he “hit the jackpot” by dating her. “Pete’s very proud to be dating Kaia; he beams when anyone mentions it.” they said. “He’s in awe of how beautiful she is, and he loves how funny she is. She doesn’t take herself too serious, and is kind of a tomboy. Kaia’s also very sweet to him — encouraging and supportive. She’s his dream girl.”

Kaia definitely feels the same way. Not only have she and Pete had tons of cute date nights in New York City together, but she’s been wearing a “P” initial necklace during them. So cute!