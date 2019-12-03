Caitlyn Jenner Confesses She Doesn’t Know Any Of Son-In-Law Kanye West’s Songs

Caitlyn Jenner admitted that she isn’t familiar with Kanye West’s songs even though he’s married to her former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’

Caitlyn Jenner, 70, is confessing more juicy headline-making details during her stint on the British reality series I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! On the Dec. 3 episode, the former husband of Kris Jenner, 64, admitted that although she was once the stepfather of Kim Kardashian, 39, who still considers her to be her stepdad, she doesn’t know any of Kim’s husband Kanye West‘s rap songs! The admission came up when she was tasked to sing one of Kanye’s songs as part of a pantomime task on the ITV show. “Unfortunately I don’t know any Kanye West songs!” she shockingly said to Nadine Coyle. “I’m going to get into so much trouble when I get home!”

This isn’t the first time Caitlyn shocked people with some details about her life and her family on the show. In the Nov. 28 episode of the series, she also opened up about her family’s fame and the amount of money her daughter Kylie Jenner, 22, spends on security for herself and her one-year-old daughter Stormi. The ESPY Award winner claimed that the makeup mogul spends roughly $400k on the security every month. She also went on to add that her relationship with her former stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian, 35, is not the best and claimed they haven’t spoken for about “five, six years”.

Caitlyn has also caused some backlash from her discussions on the show, including the time she compared the KarJenner family to the royal family, which she also said on the Nov. 28 episode. “Do you think the Queen watches this show? This is a big show in the U.K. I wonder if the royal family is watching?” she asked her castmates before mentioning her own family. “In some way, I’m part of the royal family of entertainment. One royal family meets the other royal family, you know.”

The comment led to many social media users calling her out for the comparison. “Royal garbage of entertainment! No morals, values, and narcissism at it’s worst. Caitlyn Jenner is the worst of the whole family,” one Twitter user wrote while another told her to “check that remark at the door”.

We look forward to seeing what else Caitlyn shares in the upcoming episodes. From private family details to emotional moments, it seems she definitely knows how to keep viewers coming back for more!