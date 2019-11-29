Chris Brown Sings About ‘Until Death Do Us Part’ After Welcoming Baby With Ammika Harris

Has Chris Brown found his ‘ride or die’ woman? After he and Ammika Harris welcomed a baby boy, Breezy sang about how he found someone he’s ready to stick with, ‘for better or for worse.’

“Haunted by your past mistakes / It’s hard to tell between real and fake / They say good things come to those who wait (Wait) / You make me feel some type of way,” Chris Brown sings at the start of “Us vs. The World,” a track on Fabolous’s new mixtape, Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever (released Nov. 29.) While it’s unclear when Chris, 30, recorded his lyrics for the collaboration with Fabolous, 42, and Teyana Taylor, 28, the timing of the song is interesting. After all, Chris and Ammika Harris, 26, have welcomed their first child together, and it sounds like Breezy’s ready to put a ring on it.

“For better, for worse (Worse) / Until death do us part (Yeah) / You started with a canvas (Ooh) / And we turned it to some art (Oh yeah),” he sings, according to Genius. “No filter on your fresh face / Balenciagas with no shoelace / From the mud to a diamond ring / They say money can’t buy these type of things / You and me, you and me, against the world (Right now) / You and me against the world (Right here, right now) / You and me, you and me, against the world (Right here, right now) / One down b-tch is worth a thousand girls.”

Chris and Ammika have yet to publicly confirm that they’re proud parents of a bouncing, baby boy. However, they seemingly let the cat out of the bag with some cryptic Instagram posts. “11-20-2019,” Chris captioned one shot of him smiling while looking down. What he’s lovingly gazing at, it’s unclear, but many assume it’s his new son. In a second post, Chris shared a close-up of a hood with the word “BORN” embossed on the side. As for Ammika, she wrote, “I was in love when I first saw you” to her Instagram Story on Nov. 21.

As to why these two haven’t shared the good news yet, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Chris is keeping quiet out of respect for Ammika. “She is not used to being famous, and she’s also very sensitive, so until she’s ready for all the details to be out, Chris will hold back, out of respect for her wishes.” However, some fans think that on Nov. 29, he shared his son’s name by revealing a new logo on his jacket.

In the meantime, maybe Chris will spread the word of his new song? Chris’s feature appears on the third and final installment of Fabolous’ Summertime Shootout mixtape series. Though it has suffered Kanye West-levels of delays, it seems like it was worth the wait. The project features appearances from Meek Mill, Tory Lanez, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, and PnB Rock. It also has Chris saying he’s ready to be with someone “until death do us part.”