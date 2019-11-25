The feud lives on! NeNe Leakes was put to the test when she was asked to say three nice things about her nemesis Kenya Moore, and while she did follow through with the task…it wasn’t without some shade!

NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore are not letting their feud die! The latest dig between the ladies came from NeNe on the Nov. 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when a caller asked her if she could say three nice things about her nemesis, Kenya. “Yeah, sure,” NeNe replied, “I’m not the real evil one here!” From there, NeNe racked her brain to come up with three things to say, and while she did manage to fish out three compliments, they certainly weren’t anything substantial.

“I think she has nice contacts,” NeNe said. “I think she has a nice grade of hair.” At that point, her fellow guest on the show, Kelly Rowland, stepped in and urged her to say a “real” nice thing, to which NeNe responded, “Those are so real!” Finally, she came up with her last compliment: “I think the line around her lip is nice.” Interestingly, it was just three weeks ago that Kenya appeared on WWHL herself, and also threw shade at NeNe. “I think she’s pretty much dead to me,” Kenya admitted. “When someone tries to spit on you, I think they’re not ever going to be friends with you. So that‘s pretty much done.”

The ‘spitting’ reference comes from a fight that took place between the women while filming season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta in Greece earlier this year, although the footage has yet to air on the show, which premiered Nov. 3. However, NeNe and Kenya haven’t been on the best of terms for quite some time now, and it looks like that won’t be changing ANY time soon.

Kenya actually sat out of season nine of RHOA, although she did return as a ‘guest’ during the season finale. Her appearance, which was at a party thrown by Cynthia Bailey, stirred up some MAJOR drama between NeNe and the other women, as NeNe felt blindsided that she wasn’t given a heads up about her enemy attending the event. Although NeNe seems to have buried the hatchet with most of the other ladies, her feud with Kenya lives on!