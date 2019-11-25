Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus’ Romantic Thanksgiving Plans Revealed: He ‘Fits Right In’ With Her Family

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have been practically inseparable since they were spotted kissing in LA on Oct 2.

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 22, are taking their romance to the next level! The couple — who were friends for years before hooking up romantically — are getting ready to spend Thanksgiving with Miley’s family down south. “Cody will be spending the holiday with Miley and her family at her place in Nashville,” a source close to the couple spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Things are going really well between them. Having him in her life is nothing but positive right now. Her family is looking forward to having him there for the holidays. He fits right in with them.”

Miley and Cody’s romance have been moving at a rapid pace since they were spotted kissing at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles on Oct. 2 — but the pair confirmed that wasn’t their first time stepping out of the friend zone. “I can’t remember [where we kissed]. Probably a dirty a** nightclub. Like four freaking years ago?” the singer stated on a livestream Oct 20, as Cody insisted that it happened at 2016 at LA nightclub 1Oak. The timeline corresponds with Miley and Liam Hemsworth‘s second break-up, which lasted from 2013 to mid-2016.

Through their longstanding friendship, Cody seemingly knows Miley’s family already — and was even seen stepping out with Miley and her mom Tish Cyrus for breakfast on Oct. 12. “I’m very happy. Very, very happy,” Cody gushed about Miley at Tiffany & Co.’s mens launch event on Oct. 11. “When you can just say…we’ve been friends [for a long time]… it hasn’t been like a really crazy, sudden thing is because we’ve been friends for so long that we sort of found each other again in a space…we both met back in the day when we were partying a lot and we like, had a lot of fun then, but now we found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy.” Cody was also right by Miley’s side as she recovered from a vocal cord surgery that required her not to speak for weeks.

Recently, rumors began swirling that the pair split, but Cody seemingly shut those down by wishing his “baby” a Happy Birthday and proudly having a photo of Miley as his phone wallpaper!