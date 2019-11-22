Lisa Vanderpump Urges New ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members To ‘Run’ From The Other Women

Listen up Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — because Lisa Vanderpump has some advice! The former ‘RHOBH’ star revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HL what she would tell the show’s newbies if she had the chance.

After Lisa Vanderpump left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following season nine earlier this year, the show cast Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke as two new cast members for season ten. “Good bloody luck [to them],” Lisa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Vanderpump Dogs Gala, which benefits her Vanderpump Dogs Foundation, on Nov. 21. “All of them…hide under the table. Run!” It’s no secret that Lisa is not on good terms with her former castmates following their drama last season, and she’s looking out for Garcelle and Sutton to not have to suffer the same fate! “I don’t know either of them,” Lisa admitted. “I don’t know them, but I do wish them luck. Good luck. That’s what I can say.”

Lisa was an original RHOBH cast member, but had a falling out with even her closest friends on the show, like Kyle Richards, during the ninth season. That’s when she made the decision to leave the series and focus on Vanderpump Rules, as well as her Vanderpump Dogs foundation. And, yes — we can expect another spin-off from her. “You know that’s coming,” Lisa teased, regarding a possible Vanderpump Dogs series. “You know I’m not allowed to say anything! I’m not allowed to say anything, but the NBC Gods are watching!”

Meanwhile, despite Lisa’s issues with the RHOBH cast, she said she’s feeling the love from her fans more than ever these days. She attended BravoCon in NYC on the weekend of Nov. 16, and said she felt “blessed” by the positive reaction that she received.

“I think [the fans] felt that this year had been really hard [for me] and they were just really on my side,” she revealed. “So I loved it. I literally tried to grab as many hands as I could throughout the course of the evening and take pictures and selfies because they mean the world to me. When I do a signing, I stay until the last person is seen because they mean the world. Without them, we don’t have a show. When the women have been against me, I tell you what — the fans, and the way they support you and they don’t take crap…I just love that. It’s a very depressing year for me, and so suddenly, there they are.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming season ten without Lisa, but the cast has assured fans that Garcelle and Sutton will be great additions. Plus, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Sutton vowed to bring the drama. “I’m definitely not afraid to say how I feel,” she said. “I’l stand up for myself if I need to. But, you know, I would like to be mindful not to hurt feelings or be mean.” The premiere date for season 10 has yet to be confirmed.