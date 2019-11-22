Fashion
Amber Heard Reveals Her Toned Abs In A Crop Top & Sexy Sparkling Pants — Pic

Amber Heard looked fabulous when she showed off her toned abs & tiny waist in a sports bra at the PUMA x BALMAIN collaboration launch in LA on Nov. 21.

Amber Heard, 33, always makes a statement no matter what the event is and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the PUMA x BALMAIN collaboration launch party in LA on November 21. The actress arrived on the carpet looking gorgeous in a pair of high-waisted loose red sequin wide-leg trousers paired with a crop top. Her black top was more of a sports bra than a shirt and it was covered in metallic gold sparkles with Balmain written across the chest. She topped her look off with a black velvet blazer with exaggerated shoulders and metallic gold stripes on the arm cuffs, accessorizing with a ton of layered necklaces. As for her glam, she kept her platinum blonde hair down in loose beach waves while a bright red lip completed her stunning ensemble.

The event which celebrated the new collection created by Olivier Rousteing with Cara Delevingne was jam-packed with celebs in sexy outfits. Cara, 27, looked unbelievable sexy when she threw on the same sports bra as Amber paired with low-rise tight black sweatpants. Underneath her joggers, Cara threw on a pair of sheer black tights which she kept pulled up over her toned, bare abs. She topped her look off with black pointed-toe pumps and a sky-high super long ponytail.

Also in attendance at the party was Bella Thorne, 22, who went with her usual edgy style when she rocked a pair of high-waisted black velvet short shorts with a sheer black mesh top tucked in. Her black bra was on full display under her shirt as she added a color-blocked satin bomber jacket on top. Layered diamond necklaces and a pair of over-the-knee black leather heeled boots completed her sexy outfit.

