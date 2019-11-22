Amber Heard looked fabulous when she showed off her toned abs & tiny waist in a sports bra at the PUMA x BALMAIN collaboration launch in LA on Nov. 21.

Amber Heard, 33, always makes a statement no matter what the event is and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the PUMA x BALMAIN collaboration launch party in LA on November 21. The actress arrived on the carpet looking gorgeous in a pair of high-waisted loose red sequin wide-leg trousers paired with a crop top. Her black top was more of a sports bra than a shirt and it was covered in metallic gold sparkles with Balmain written across the chest. She topped her look off with a black velvet blazer with exaggerated shoulders and metallic gold stripes on the arm cuffs, accessorizing with a ton of layered necklaces. As for her glam, she kept her platinum blonde hair down in loose beach waves while a bright red lip completed her stunning ensemble.

The event which celebrated the new collection created by Olivier Rousteing with Cara Delevingne was jam-packed with celebs in sexy outfits. Cara, 27, looked unbelievable sexy when she threw on the same sports bra as Amber paired with low-rise tight black sweatpants. Underneath her joggers, Cara threw on a pair of sheer black tights which she kept pulled up over her toned, bare abs. She topped her look off with black pointed-toe pumps and a sky-high super long ponytail.

Also in attendance at the party was Bella Thorne, 22, who went with her usual edgy style when she rocked a pair of high-waisted black velvet short shorts with a sheer black mesh top tucked in. Her black bra was on full display under her shirt as she added a color-blocked satin bomber jacket on top. Layered diamond necklaces and a pair of over-the-knee black leather heeled boots completed her sexy outfit.

We loved Amber’s outfit at the event and you can click through the gallery above to see all of her other sexy looks!