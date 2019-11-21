Exclusive Interview
Becca Tilley Reveals How Peter Weber’s ‘Bachelor’ Contestants Should Deal With Online Haters

‘Bachelor’ star Becca Tilley has dealt with her share of on-line trolls since appearing on the show. And now she’s sharing her very zen way of handling the haters, EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

Becca Tilley, 31, tried to find love on two different seasons of The Bachelor.  So she’s the perfect person to give advice to the upcoming round of contestants, who will compete for Peter Weber‘s heart on season 24 of the long running reality show.  And while the journey will no doubt be exciting, there’s a major downside to having millions of people tuning in to see you search for love — they all have their own opinions. And they aren’t always nice.

Becca, who came so close to winning Chris Soules‘ heart on season 19,  knows all too well how “mean” people can be. Speaking with HL at the American Influencer Awards on Nov. 18,  Becca looked back on her first experience with on-line trolls. “I’ll never forget the first time that I even had haters”, the podcast host told HL, “I was like, ‘Why are these people being mean?’ I read this quote you could be the ripest, juiciest peach on the tree and there’s still someone who doesn’t like peaches. So I think it’s just not everyone’s going to like you and that’s OK.” Definitely great advice for all the women about to break into the spotlight on the Bachelor.

And season 24 promises lots of fun with Peter handing out the roses. The charming airport pilot appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year, and he almost made it to the final rose. But he went home in third place, after their fantasy suite date, the one that took place in a windmill. Their relationship still made major headlines though because Hannah revealed on the show that she and Peter had sex in the windmill, TWICE. And then she was slut-shamed by fellow contestant, Luke Parker, for it.

After Hannah’s season ended, Peter and Mike Johnson were the clear frontrunners to be the next star of The BachelorDerek Peth was also a fan-favorite after he was dumped by Demi Burnett on Bachelor in Paradise. But, ultimately Peter won out and in less than two months, on Jan. 6, we will get to tune in to ABC to watch his journey to love.