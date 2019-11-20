50 Cent: The Real Reason Why He Deactivated His Instagram Account After Years Of Trolling

50 Cent shocked fans when he deactivated his Instgram account, as it was his home base for incessant trolling of his enemies. We’ve got the reason he shut it down.

Instagram is a far less entertaining place without 50 Cent‘s account. He’s got so many feuds going an is the undisputed king of Instagram trolling. However, he shockingly deactivated his account and clapped back via Twitter on Nov. 17 when he tweeted a report that Instgram had shut down his account over rude remarks he made about Power star Naturi Naughton. He wrote, “LOL Im cool with all these false report, if you don’t know why something happens you can’t just make some sh*t up smh I turned my own IG page off SUCKERS,” then followed it up with, “I like twitter better then IG right now follow me over here.”

“50 Cent thinks it’s hilarious that so many people believe his Instagram account was disabled when that couldn’t be further from the truth. 50 deactivated his own account because he wanted to take a break from Instagram, simple as that,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Some people believe his account was disabled because they thought he trolled Naturi Naughton, but 50 was actually defending her against the trolls. Besides, 50 trolls lots of people and even if he had been, he doesn’t think something like that was worse than anything else he’s done in the past. 50 loves keeping his fans entertained and Instagram was a great outlet for him to be able to do so, but in the meantime he’s just using Twitter,” our insider continues.

I like twitter better then IG right now follow me over here. #LeCheminDuRoi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/zlFacgdQPO — 50cent (@50cent) November 17, 2019

😆LOL Im cool with all these false report, if you don’t know why something happens 🤨 you can’t just make some shit up smh I turned my own IG page off SUCKERS. #LeCheminDuRoi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/Nh62IItpq8 — 50cent (@50cent) November 17, 2019

“50 Cent loves trolling people online because he is really good at it and it makes him laugh. And most of the time it would happen on Instagram. So now with everyone talking about his Instagram being gone and down, he especially loves that everyone thinks his instagram has been shut down because of his trolling. But he actually took it down on his own,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. He’ll go back when he wants but Twitter is his social media of choice to make fun of people and different things online, It’s just 50 being 50 and he is always going to keep you guessing.”