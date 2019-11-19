Ariel Winter is continuing her European vacation and her latest stop is in Amsterdam. She donned a low-cut pink top to pose in front of a scenic Dutch house, looking ever so gorgeous.

Pretty in pink! That’s what Ariel Winter was as she posed for an Instagram photo on the latest stop during her European vacation. The 21-year-old donned a super low-cut top that showed off her cleavage, with push-up cups featuring matching lace trim that also went down the sides of the garment, giving the blouse a romantic touch. It featured elbow length sleeves and tucked her top into dark denim jeans to show off her tiny waist.

Ariel’s dark locks were pulled over to one side of her head, giving her a windswept look. She gave a close-mouthed smile with her rosy lipstick and made sure she was vacation photo ready with a rosy blush, long eyelashes and a perfect dark brow. She posed in front of a rustic blue traditional Dutch home along a canal in the area of Amsterdam’s Zaanse Schans, which is famous for its windmills.

The Modern Family star wrote the curious caption, “These hoes (LA) could NEVER,” but mainly just got fan comments like “gorgeous” and ‘beautiful.” One fan told her “such an incredible shape u r in,” after her massive weight loss over the past year. Two different Dutch fans were amazed she wasn’t more covered up, with a woman named Naomy telling her, “U want to freeze lady its coldddddd colllldd,” and user daankemmeren telling Ariel, “I hope that was not today as it was COLD!!!”

It did look a little chilly with the grey skies behind Ariel. She was a lot more bundled up the day prior when she posted an IG photo at twilight in Amsterdam with the trees along a canal lit up with lights. Ariel had on a long black coat and pants while posing next to a bike with the photo caption, “Cancelled my return ticket so farewell forever LA! 😱.” Clearly she’s loving her European vacation, which has also taken her to Paris.