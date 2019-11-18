See Pics
North West, 6, Wears A Nose Ring To Church With Kim Kardashian & Kanye West — See Pics

Here’s a new take on ‘wearing your Sunday Best.’ While attending church with her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, North West rocked sparkly ring in her nose.

North West, 6, was all smiles while she joined Kanye West, 42, and Kim Kardashian, 39, as they attended Joel Osteen’s service at Lakewood Church on Nov. 17. Though North’s smile was as bright as the morning sun, eyes were drawn to the sparkle coming off the bling hanging right above her lip. Kimye’s eldest child sported a sparkly septum ring for this church service, and it complemented her overall outfit. While Kim dressed in an oversized green suit, North decided to wear a gi-inspired outfit, as if she was about to go to karate class after service.

It’s unknown if Kim and Kanye allowed their daughter to get a septum piercing, but it’s likely fake. When Mary Jo Campbell turned 85 in July, North attended her great-grandmother’s birthday party with a ring in her right nostril. Kim, in the pictures that she shared to her Instagram Stories, let everyone know that it wasn’t real. “Fake nose ring alert!!!” she wrote on one of the pictures. So, for those worried about a mom letting her six-year-old girl get her septum pierced, it’s okay to chill out.

While the Bible doesn’t really address the topic of “nose rings,” 1 Peter 3:3-4, says that someone’s beauty “should not come from outward adornment, such as elaborate hairstyles and the wearing of gold jewelry or fine clothes. Rather, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God’s sight,” according to Bible.com. However, if Kanye’s cool with it, it should be all right. The Jesus Is King rapper said that he used to dress his daughter to outshine Rihanna, but he thinks and feels different now that he’s a Christian.

Truthfully, North’s nose ring was the least controversial element of that Nov. 17 church service. While speaking to Joel Osteen and the congregation at the Houston, Texas church, Kanye claimed he was “the greatest artist that God has ever created.” Kanye said that he now works for Jesus, per The Fader, as opposed to the artists, designers, producers, and businesspeople that the devil has “stolen… We have writers. We have producers. We’re taking all the most fire producers and bring them back to God. All the best voices, all the best dancers, all the worship for us to see that it’s through Christ — following the Bible can free us all.”