Camila Cabello Lifts Up Her Shirt & Reveals Her Bra In Super Short Crop Top — See Pic

Wagner AZ/BACKGRID
Camila Cabello Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Camila Cabello shows off her tummy as she strikes a pose promoting her new album 'Romance' while visiting friends with her mother in Studio City. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 18 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Camila Cabello MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019 Wearing Balmain
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello films a new music video in L.A running up and down the street barefoot during the late hours. The singer was seen sprinting through the middle of the street in a white flowy dress. **SHOT ON 08/12/2019** Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Camila Cabello turned heads on Nov. 18 when she was spotted showing off her abs and bra by lifting up her shirt while heading to visit friends in Studio City, CA.

Camila Cabello, 22, proved she has a fit body when she literally showed it off during a walk with her mother outside on Nov. 18! The singer was feeling playful while heading to visit friends and flaunted a very short white crop top that promoted her upcoming studio album Romance and black jogging pants. At one point, she lifted the top up even further to reveal her bra underneath and of course, her incredible abs. The brunette beauty also wore round sunglasses with the look.

Two days before her latest outing, Camila was seen with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 21, and of course, they were all about the PDA! The lovebirds were headed to sushi restaurant Katsuya in Studio City when they tightly clasped hands and walked in front of a gathering of fans. The appearance was another example of the many cute dates they’ve been on since they started their relationship in July and it definitely didn’t disappoint as onlookers seemed in awe of their adorable affection for one another.

When Camila is not hanging out with family or friends, she’s gearing up for her second studio album. Romance is set to come out on Dec. 6 and with hit singles such as “Señorita” and “Shameless” already topping the charts, it’s clear to see that it will be another musical success for the talented artist. She gave us a preview of the memorable songs yet to come when she made her Saturday Night Live debut on Oct. 13 and sang the gorgeous song “Cry For Me”, which will be included on the new album.

Camila’s impressive music and her fun personality are enough to make people love her, so her fit figure is just a bonus! We look forward to seeing more fun outings with the “Havana” crooner!