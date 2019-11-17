Larsa Pippen, 45, Tells Fans ‘Good Morning Sunshine’ While Rocking Super Sexy Bikini

Larsa showed off her incredibly toned body and flat tummy in a new selfie shared to her Instagram, and fans couldn’t get enough!

Larsa Pippen, 45, looks SO good! The mom-of-four showed off her physique in a barely-there black and mesh polkadot bikini by by Australian label White Fox. “Good morning sunshine 💋. Swimsuit: @whitefoxboutique,” Larsa captioned the selfie, taken by the brand new iPhone 11 in a sleek black marble case. In the snap, Larsa stands in front of the mirror in a luxe bathroom with white marble flooring and appears to be wearing minimal makeup, including a nude matte lipstick. Her tan is golden tan is absolute perfection in the photo, accenting her caramel colored highlights.

Larsa’s body was looking INSANE in the sexy photo, as she showed off her tight and toned tummy, perky cleavage and shapely legs. Looking in the mirror, Larsa pops her hip gently to the left, also giving followers a peek at her shapely derrière. The entire photo is #GOALS and the girly details on the black swimsuit totally amped up the look. The mesh polkadot details against the waistband and around the top elevated the basic black bikini, giving it an almost lingerie-esque feel.

It’s hard to believe looking at this photo, but Larsa has four kids with ex Scottie Pippen, 54 including Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 17, Justin, 12 and Sophia, 11. Sadly, Larsa and Scottie called it quits last year after nearly 20 years of marriage. The pair nearly divorced for good in 2016, eventually reconciling for two more years before deciding that they simply grew apart. She’s seemingly been enjoying the single life since, spending time with BFFs Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, partying with Drake at his 33rd birthday, and slaying as G.I. Jane for Halloween!

“Absolutely The Baddest Woman on The Planet” follower @therealquette wrote, while @susanapinheiro1975 commented, “You are a true inspiration to all women @larsapippen because you make us want to have a body like yours and work for that.” Some tried shooting their shot in the comments, with @ownlane41 hilariously adding “Check dm.”