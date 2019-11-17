‘SNL’: Harry Styles Rocks Glittery Jumpsuit For Slow, Sexy Version Of ‘Lights Up’

Harry pulled double duty as host and musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and brought some serious ’70s vibes!

Harry Styles, 25, returned to the stage on Saturday Night Live and we couldn’t get enough of his spicy performance! The former One Direction member performed “Lights Up” off his upcoming album Fine Line and we are seriously seeing Grammys in his future. “All the lights couldn’t put out the dark, running through my heart,” he crooned on stage in the intimate and sexy performance. His silky vocals were absolutely on point as he rocked the stage, alongside his energetic back-up singers. Fans were obsessed with his throwback choice of attire, which consisted of a ’70s-inspired jumpsuit that featured a deep-v cut showing off his chest! Harry opted to go shirtless for the look — which gave us serious Elton John vibes — and, while it was a departure for the singer, he pulled it off effortlessly!

For his second performance, Harry performed “Watermelon Sugar” and took us right back to a summer beach soiree! The ‘70s rockstar vibe continued in a bright red suit — again, something that looked like it was straight out of Elton’s greatest wardrobe hits or even Mick Jagger‘s — and it was on point.

Harry has taken the stage at 30 Rock previously: as part of One Direction, the group had the honor of performing as musical guest twice in 2012 and 2014. Harry performed a third time solo in 2017, but has popped up in skits each time — including one where he played Mick Jagger alongside former SNL cast member Jimmy Fallon! His latest appearance has been heavily promoted on social media, including a hilarious video that was posted of Harry and Kenan Thompson taking in the crisp fall weather. In the bit, the pair were enjoying their Thanksgiving weekend until writer Dan Licata showed up as a leaf blower guy disrupting their peace and quiet. “You guys need to leave,” he informs Harry and Kenan. “Yeah, leaves! We love leaves!” Harry hilarious responded.

The Brit dropped his super sexy single and music video for his latest single “Lights Up” on Oct. 11, which serves as the first release from his upcoming album Fine Line. The full-length project marks Harry’s second solo album, which is set to be released on Dec. 13 (which also happens to be the 30th birthday of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift). “[The album is] all about having sex and feeling sad,” Harry said in an interview with Rolling Stone in August, also revealing that psychedelic drugs are part of his creative process.

The album will be supported by his upcoming Love On Tour in 2020, and will also kick off with a one-night show at The Forum in Los Angeles to premiere the album on Dec. 13.