Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photos Of Stormi, 1, Rocking Massive Headphones At Travis Scott’s Concert

Stormi Webster was the cutest fan while attending her dad, Travis Scott’s, Astroworld Festival, and Kylie Jenner shared some sweet pics of her little girl backstage.

Kylie Jenner, 22, had a blast with some of her closest friends at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on the weekend of Nov. 9, but she also snuck in some bonding time with her daughter, Stormi Webster, 1. Despite recently breaking up with Travis, Kylie is making sure that the rapper still has a special relationship with his baby girl, and she took Stormi to Texas for the big event. In new photos posted to Instagram — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — Kylie holds Stormi in her arms as they stand backstage at the massive concert. Stormi looks TOO cute with her noise cancelling headphones on, as well as an all-black outfit. Adorable!

In addition to Stormi, Kylie was also joined by her closest gal pals, including Sofia Richie and Stassie Karanikolaou. The ladies posed for group shots together, as well. “Making memories with my besties,” Kylie captioned the gallery of pics. Videos from the concert also showed Kylie dancing around in the crowd during the show, and she did not seem to have any negative feelings toward Travis. The former couple — who started dating in April 2017 — broke up at the end of September after more than two years together, but Kylie has vowed to put Stormi first and insisted that she’s in a good place with her ex.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie tweeted after the split. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.” In the weeks since the breakup, Kylie has been spotted at more than one event with Drake, including his birthday party and Halloween party in October, and reports surfaced that they have been spending time together “romantically.” However, neither star has confirmed the romance rumors.