Lil’ Kim Shares Rare Photo With New Boyfriend, The Great — See Pic

In love and proud to show it! Lil’ Kim shared a new, candid photo with her beau, The Great, to her Instagram and fans love seeing her love.

Lil’ Kim, 45, is so in love and she’s showing it off to her legions of fans and followers! The rapper took to Instagram on Nov. 13, posting a new snap with her man, The Great. In the pic, Kim, born Kimberly Denise Jones, and The Great appeared to be in a luxurious bus, decked out completely with leather seats. The entire photo featured a green hue, which completely fell over Kim and her beau. The rapper rocked a pair of metallic knee high boots and her hair down, while seemingly adjusting her seat. The Great, meanwhile, was rather preoccupied, looking off in Kim’s direction. However, in the next photo from the carousel post, Kim and The Great stared directly at the camera, as if they didn’t even know the photos were being taken! “👑👑Ridin wit my Rider King B ❤️,” Lil’ Kim captioned the pics.

The Grammy winning rapper has really gotten comfortable showing off her new relationship. Kim enjoyed a fun night out with The Great on Nov. 8 in West Hollywood, and they couldn’t have looked happier! The rapper held tightly to her hunky beau’s hand while leaving Blow nightclub and they even coordinated their outfits. Kim sported a black top, patterned pants, and black ankle boots, while her significant other showed off a long-sleeved black button-down shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Of course, there’s a lot of romance between these two, as well. Prior to officially going public with her new man, Kim actually shared a video to her Instagram account on Nov. 4, in which she tagged him. Quick video captured Kim finding a sweet, sparkling surprise on her bed stand. In absolute astonishment, Kim squealed with glee and couldn’t believe her eyes. The gift — a diamond encrusted necklace — was clearly very special for Kim, who eventually shared another video of the jewelry piece which featured a picture of her dearly departed father. As Kim’s emotions overcame her, she finally climbed atop the bed where The Great was sitting to give him a hug!

Kim and her “baby” are just so smitten with one another and fans love to see it! The rapper has, overtime, grown a lot more comfortable sharing private, intimate moments with her followers, who couldn’t be happier for Kim being in a new relationship. We cannot wait to see these two lovebirds show off their affection more!