Prince Jackson, 22, Is All Smiles While Walking Red Carpet Alongside Little Sis Paris

Prince Jackson looked like he was having a blast during a night out with his little sister, Paris Jackson. Just look at that smile!

The Ryan Gordy Foundation’s 60 Years of Motown Celebration became a family affair when Michael Jackson‘s two eldest kids, Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson, attended the event together. The siblings walked the red carpet hand in hand on November 11, and looked happy as can be by each other’s side. They even coordinated their outfits! Paris, 21, and Prince, 22, went with flamenco-inspired duds, eschewing normal red carpet wear. And they both looked fabulous doing so. Paris’ dress featured a ruffled skirt with a red, embroidered bodice, which included some unique details.

Along with a slim, studded belt, her dress featured a long, embroidered skirt underneath the ruffles — just on one side. She made sure to take advantage of that by sticking out her gorgeous leg, Angelina Jolie style. Prince coordinated with his sister with a sleek, black suit that was anything but boring. His jacket featured rhinestones and beads on the lapel, and he accessorized with an oversized, satin bow around his neck, rather than a necktie.

Paris’ boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, 20, was also by her side at the event. Paris and Gabriel are getting super serious — a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife in February that an engagement this year was imminent!

Absent from the event was Prince’s girlfriend, Molly Schirmang. The couple are so in love, and a source told HollywoodLife that they could get hitched, too! “Prince has definitely found his college sweetheart, one that he can definitely see marrying one day,” the source told us. But, “wants to get his career off the ground before he settles down in marriage and starts having kids.”