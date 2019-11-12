Jennifer Lopez’s Hair Makeover: Debuts Sexy New Shoulder Length Blonde Hair – Before & After Pics

Jennifer Lopez got a fresh new haircut for the fall & she debuted her gorgeous new shoulder-length blonde hair on Nov. 11!

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez, 50, can’t do? She manages to make anything look sexy and her latest haircut looks amazing on her. JLo ditched her mid-length hair when she debuted a new short haircut on Instagram on Nov. 11 and her new look is gorgeous. Done by her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, Jlo’s new cut ends just at her shoulders and is more of a lob then it is a bob. Not only is her hair super short, but it also has tons of layers and frames her face perfectly. Aside from her short cut, her hair also looks blonde and has super light highlights throughout. This isn’t the first time JLo has switched up her hairstyle this year and back in May, she debuted a bob at the 2019 Met Gala. No matter what the hairstyle is – short or long – JLo always pulls off the look and this new short haircut may just be our favorite.

Jennifer isn’t the only celeb who has switched up their hairstyle this year and it seems like everyone has been trying something new recently. Simone Biles, 22, ditched her short hair and she just debuted brand new waist-length hair on Instagram on Nov. 8, when she posted a photo of herself with two ponytail pigtails that were french braided at her scalp.

Meanwhile, other celebs switching up their look recently include Billie Eilish, 17, who debuted a brand new black and neon green mullet haircut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 4, while Ashlee Simpson, 35, showed off new pastel pink hair done by Riawna Capri from Nine Zero One Salon on Oct. 24.

