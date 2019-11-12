Hannah Brown Reveals What She & Ex Tyler Cameron Talked About During PCAs Reunion

After coming face to face with her ex, Tyler Cameron, at the People’s Choice Awards, Hannah Brown opened up about what they talked about and what it was like to see him at the star-studded show.

Not only did Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown both attend the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10 — but they were seated at the SAME table! Oh, and another one of Hannah’s exes, Colton Underwood, was also at the table with his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph. However, Hannah admitted that things actually weren’t super awkward at the event. “Being in the Bachelor franchise is just like a family,” Hannah told HollywoodLife and other media outlets after the Nov. 11 episode of Dancing With the Stars. “We all have kind of experienced the same things. So it was nice to be in a category with them and see everyone.”

Fans couldn’t help but notice that Tyler leaned over to whisper something in Hannah’s ear during the show, but it was nothing more than quick and polite conversation. “He just asked about Dancing With the Stars,” Hannah explained. “I told him I’m focused on that. It was really a quick little ‘hi.'” Hannah, Colton and Tyler were actually all nominated against each other in the Competition Contestant of 2019 category, and Hannah took home the win. However, there didn’t seem to be any hard feelings, as Colton and Tyler happily applauded her when her name was announced. Colton even stood up to give Hannah a hug as she took the stage!

Tyler was actually the runner-up on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired this summer. However, fans were hopeful that the two might rekindle the relationship after she split from Jed Wyatt once the season ended. Tyler was even photographed leaving Hannah’s house just days after the finale, but just one day later, he was also spending time in NYC with Gigi Hadid. He dated the model for about two months before they ended things.

Now, Hannah is fully focused on Dancing With The Stars, and was voted through to the Semifinals during the Nov. 11 episode. “The only life that I know [right now] is like, dance studio life,” Hannah said. “Right now, it’s making me happy working in the dance studio so I can practice and perform my best on Monday nights.” She and her partner, Alan Bersten, are up against four other remaining couples — Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, and Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson — in the competition.

As for next week, Alan teased, “There’s going to be a new set of Hannah, a nice and different side. I’m really excited because we’re going to have more of an emotional dance. I’m really excited for that. We haven’t really shown that side yet.” The show airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.