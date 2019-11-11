Emilia Clarke Rocks Gown With Open Top & Nothing Underneath At ‘Last Christmas’ Premiere

Emilia Clarke was an absolute vision in her black cocktail dress at the UK premiere of her latest film ‘Last Christmas’ in South-East London on Nov. 11.

Emilia Clarke, 33, was glittering at the UK Premiere of Last Christmas — literally! The actress donned a stunning black dress, with ruffled bodice and dramatic keyhole neckline with dazzling embellishment of rhinestones along the lining. Emilia wore her hair pulled back in a tight bun and accessorized with minimal jewelry. She walked the festive carpet that was decked for the holidays, complete with Christmas tress, snow and ornaments galore! Emilia was joined by her costars Henry Golding and Emma Thompson, among others as they smiled for the cameras.

Of course, this isn’t the first stunning look Emilia has sported in the last few weeks while promoting her film. All throughout her press tour for Last Christmas, Emilia has dazzled in a variety of looks. The film premiered in New York City on Oct. 29, where Emilia wore a beautiful, sparkling blue dress. The sequined dress was absolutely perfect for the event, and Emilia sparkled like the snow during winter. The actress completed her beautiful ensemble by parting her hair down the middle and sweeping it behind her shoulders. Finally, she added a pop of color with a classic red lipstick.

The Game of Thrones alum also attended a photocall in Germany on Oct. 22, where she wore a light blue jumpsuit, which featured long sleeves and an off the shoulder neckline. The belted look came down to Emilia’s calves, and she wore pointy-toed, nude heels to complete the ensemble. Naturally, that wasn’t all that Emilia did while on her press tour, and the excursion took her Paris for another premiere! In the fashionable city, Emilia sported a chic neutral-toned dress, with a matching coat draped over her shoulders for when she went outside. The star greeted throngs of fans at the premiere and smiled for a slew of photos!

All of Emilia’s red carpet and press tour looks were well worth it, as her film finally debuted to audiences on Nov. 8. The movie follows Emilia’s Kate, who’s struggling to find any cheer in the Christmas holiday. When Henry Golding’s character, Tom, comes along, it sparks something new in Kate, as she finds hope for the holidays. Last Christmas is now in theaters in time for the holiday season!