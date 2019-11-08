Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Aniston & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

Some of our favorite stars stepped out on red carpets all across the world these past few days & we rounded up the top ten best dressed celebrities of the week!

There were so many star-studded events this week and some of our fave celebs stepped out looking gorgeous in their red carpet outfits. From Gigi Hadid, 24, to Jennifer Aniston, 50, we rounded up the top ten best dressed celebrities of the week and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above. Gigi looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 9th Annual WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 6, when she wore a powder blue Burberry Spring 2020 midi dress. The bodice of the frock was completely sheer, while the sleeves were poofy and exaggerated, and the skirt was fitted against her petite figure, ending in a ruffle hem. She topped her look off with light blue suede Jimmy Choo pumps, a pair of Burberry earrings, and a vintage Chanel Celeste Lucite bag.

Another one of our favorite looks this week came from Jennifer, who has been super busy promoting her new TV series, The Morning Show. The actress attended the 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, when she rocked a sleeveless black and white patterned John Galliano midi dress with a plunging V-neckline that revealed massive cleavage. The entire chiffon dress was lined with ruffles, while the skirt featured an asymmetrical handkerchief hem that revealed her toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of black ankle-strap sandals and gorgeous beach waves.

Kristen Stewart, 29, has also been busy doing press for her highly anticipated new film, Charlie’s Angels, which hits theaters on Nov. 15, and her outfit on Good Morning America in NYC on Nov. 6 was amazing. Kristen rocked a charcoal gray suit with extremely high-waisted baggy trousers paired with a matching cropped gray blazer. Under the blazer, she threw on a cutout gray bralette that showed off ample cleavage and accessorized her look with layered necklaces and black pointed pumps.

Kendall Jenner, 23, looked fabulous when she was shopping at the Tiffany & Co. store in Beverly Hills on Nov. 5, wearing a skintight brown spaghetti strap Zeynep Arcay mini dress that hugged her petite frame perfectly and showed off her insanely tiny waist. She paired the skintight mini with a pair of brown peep-toe A.W.a.K.E. Sasha Croc Mules, a Hermes Kelly Pochette Bag, and dazzling gold Tiffany & Co. jewels.

There were so many other celebs who looked fabulous this week and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!