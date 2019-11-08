FKA Twigs Sings About A ‘Last Goodbye’ On New Song & Fans Think It’s About Rob Pattinson Split

FKA Twigs dropped her new album, ‘Magdalene,’ on Nov. 8, and one song in particular, ‘Thousand Eyes,’ seems to tell the story of her split from Robert Pattinson.

It’s been more than two years since Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs broke up, but she still seems to be using the split as inspiration on her new album, Magdalene, which was released on Nov. 8. The very first track on the album is called “Thousand Eyes,” and it’s a gut-wrenching song that fans think could be about the high-profile breakup. “If I walk out the door, it starts our last goodbye, if you don’t pull me back, it wakes a thousand eyes,” FKA Twigs sings on the emotional track.

Considering FKA and Rob’s relationship was highly-publicized, the ‘thousand eyes’ lyric seems to be a reference to the idea that everyone was watching their romance, and how FKA knew people would start talking once they broke up. Later on in the song, she adds, “It’s gonna be cold with all those eyes” and “I’m so cold with all those eyes,” which seems to touch on the idea that it was really hard for her to be so scrutinized in her relationship with Rob. FKA Twigs has always been a very private person, and it’s no secret that she was fairly uncomfortable with all of the buzz surrounding their romance.

FKA Twigs was the first person who Rob was in a serious relationship after his spring 2013 split from Kristen Stewart. The two started dating in Sept. 2014, and Rob proposed in 2015, although both stars were very tight-lipped about the engagement. During summer 2017, Rob admitted to being “kind of engaged” to FKA Twigs, which is when rumors that there was trouble in the romance began. They split by that fall.

During an April 2019 interview, though, Rob confirmed that he’s on “good terms” with FKA Twigs, as well as K. Stew. “They were both pretty long relationships, not, like, three months,” he explained. Rob has been linked to model Suki Waterhouse since summer 2018.