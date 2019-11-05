Gigi & Bella Hadid, La La Anthony & More Stars Stun In Sexy Looks For CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Some of our fave stars attended the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in NYC on Nov. 3 & everyone from the Hadid sisters to La La Anthony looked stunning in their outfits!

There were some seriously gorgeous outfits at the 2019 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City on November 3 and some of our favorite looks came from Gigi, 24, and Bella Hadid, 22, as well as La La Anthony, 38. Gigi looked fabulous when she arrived in a skintight forest green Dion Lee ribbed maxi dress with a cutout V-neck back. The long-sleeve dress was super form-fitting, highlighting Gigi’s petite frame, while the waist of the dress was completely cutout showing off her rock hard abs and tiny waist. She styled the frock with a pair of pointed black booties.

Meanwhile, Gigi’s little sis, Bella, just looked as gorgeous when she arrived in a skintight black velvet Alexander Wang jumpsuit. The supermodel showed off her insanely toned figure in the catsuit which featured a long-sleeve turtleneck top which had two crystals on her chest – one on each nipple. She tucked the shirt into matching high-waisted straight-leg pants which were tight at the thighs but flared from the knees down and featured two crystal buttons at her super tiny waist.

Aside from the supermodel sisters, La La looked stunning when she rocked a neon orange silk midi dress with a plunging hip-high slit on the side of the skirt. Lala’s dress was more of a wrap coat as it had a collar and tied on the side at her waist, while the bodice was cinched in, showing off her tiny waist. The entire front of the dress was cut out, revealing her toned legs, while the sides of the dress featured little cutouts revealing even more skin. La La accessorized her look with a pair of metallic silver pointed pumps.

Also in attendance were Victoria’s Secret models, Candice Swanepoel, 31, and Taylor Hill, 23. Candice showed off her enviable figure in a tight white Jason Wu slinky silk midi dress with a huge purple flower plastered on the side. Meanwhile, Taylor went with a sexy menswear look when she wore a pair of high-waisted tight black skinny pants with a white tuxedo blouse tucked in and a black coat on top.

There were so many other gorgeous looks at the event which you can see when you click through the gallery above!