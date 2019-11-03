‘KUWTK’: Kris Jenner Cries After ‘Stupid’ Rumor Claims O.J. Simpson’s ‘Manhood’ Sent Her To Hospital

After a new rumor about Kris Jenner and O.J. Simpson surfaces, Kris decides to take action, and she can’t hide how upset the speculation makes her on ‘KUWTK.’

The Nov. 3 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was filmed back in June, just ahead of the 25th anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson’s death. The occasion left Kris Jenner feeling emotional — especially with the release of new documentary that made shocking claims about her and Nicole’s husband, O.J. Simpson. Of course, there have long been rumors that Kris had an affair with O.J., and even speculation that he might be Khloe Kardashian’s father. Kris has repeatedly refuted these rumors over the years, and is more upset than ever when they are brought to light once again in this documentary.

“Did you see that article?” Kim Kardashian asks her mom during KUWTK. “It says ‘O.J. Simpson once bragged about his hot tub hookup with wife’s best friend Kris Jenner that led to the Momager needing hospital treatment. Simpson reportedly claimed the size of his manhood sent Kris Jenner to the hospital, according to his former manager, Norman Pardo. Pardi quoted Simpson saying, ‘I f***ed that bitch til I broke her.’ Who is Norman?!” Kris is just as confused as Kim. “I never heard of this person,” she says. “And that never happened. That f***ing piece of s***.”

In a confessional, Kris calls the rumors “pathetic,” especially since they’re being made at such a sensitive time. “[To make the rumors] on the anniversary of Nicole’s death is tasteless and disgusting,” she says. “It’s just lie after lie after lie and there’s only so much that one human being can take.”

Even days later, Kris, understandably, can’t get the story out of her head, and complains about it to Khloe. “It’s just bulls***,” she exclaims. “After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing. I’m so over stupid rumors of things that never happened. I think it’s just really wrong and your’e almost forced to address them.” Khloe rtries to urge her mom to “focus on the good” and not let all of this get her so upset, but Kris is brought to tears anyway.

Eventually, she decides to take legal action against outlets that posted about the rumor. “I think it’s really unfair to Nicole’s family and my family for these stupid rumors to be flying around out there,” Kris explains. “It’s always right there under the surface. My team has decided to take a leap of action because once and for all I have to do something about it.”

By the end of the episode, Kris meets up with her friend, Faye Resnick, who was also best friends with Nicole, to celebrate Nicole’s life. At this point, she comes to the realization that she doesn’t want to focus on anything negative when it comes to Nicole’s memory in the future. “I think I’ve realized that I’ve latched onto the legal side of stuff, rather than deal with the emotional side of myself that just misses my girlfriend,” she admits.

Faye lets Kris know that she understands how difficult things must be for her. Kris responds, “A part of me gets so angry that I mask my emotions of sadness because I can be angry. But I think that instead of focusing on something so tragic, I think we need to just have these amazing memories that we had with her and celebrate all of that.”

In her final confessional about the subject, Kris leaves viewers with some powerful parting words. “It’s hard to put into words how much I miss somebody that was such a big part of my younger life,” she says. “Never underestimate what that person that you don’t have with you anymore has meant to your life and your soul. I think the way I want to focus on Nicole’s life in the future is just to celebrate the beautiful woman that she was.”

In the end, O.J. wound up taking to Twitter to refute the claims made in the documentary, and Kris admits she was “really happy” that he set the record straight.