‘KUWTK’: Kris Jenner Looks Distraught As She Addresses Rumors She Slept With O.J. Simpson In New Trailer

There’s a lot of drama in store for Kris Jenner in Season 17 of ‘KUWTK.’ Not only does she have to address yet another report of an alleged affair with O.J. Simpson, but she also ends up on a stretcher!

It’s 2019, and Kris Jenner, 63, is still having to address rumors of an affair between her and the former San Francisco 49ers football player O.J. Simpson, 72. As you can imagine, the KarJenner matriarch sounds quite exasperated in a new trailer for Season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which dropped on Sept. 5. “They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J…after 25 years you just think it wouldn’t be a thing,” Kris complains to her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, 35, who’s also had to fend off rumors that she’s O.J.’s secret daughter. Nearly 25 years ago, Kris’ former husband and Khloe’s dad, the late Robert Kardashian, acted as O.J.’s defense attorney during his 1995 murder trial (they were also best friends).

The age-old rumors (which both Kris and O.J. have denied) were resurfaced in May 2019, thanks to Norman Pardo’s documentary Who Killed Nicole? The director claimed that O.J. said he had sex with Kris in a hot tub while they were vacationing with their respective spouses at the time, Rob and Nicole Brown Simpson, in the early ’90s (O.J. was charged for her murder in 1994, but was later acquitted of all charges), according to Page Six.

A wild rumor isn’t the only headache Kris is dealing with on the new season of KUWTK. The mother of six experiences a literal headache after she’s seen on a stretcher in the trailer above! “For some reason, things are a little bit off,” Kris says at the beginning of the clip, and she’s not joking. We even see her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, get in a heated confrontation with Scott Disick…not exactly who we’re used to seeing toss nasty words at one another!

We’ve just touched on Kris’ dramas. Kim Kardashian has a lupus scare, Khloe has an awkward run-in with Tristan Thompson at True’s first birthday party, and more family members look just as distressed as Kris in the sneak peek. And you thought nothing could top the on-air drama of Tristan’s first cheating scandal! The new season premieres on Sept. 8.