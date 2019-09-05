‘KUWTK’: Kim Fears She Has Lupus & Gets In Screaming Match With Kourtney In Explosive New Trailer

Season 17 of ‘KUWTK’ is going to be filled with sisterly drama, including an insane fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. The new trailer has to be seen to be believed.

The upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians just got even wilder! The latest trailer for season 17, which premieres September 8, goes even further into the drama between the Kardashian sisters that we haven’t seen in public. And let’s just say it’s juicy. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are still fighting and seem to have reignited that infamous “you’re the least interesting to look at” feud from season 16. The new trailer shows part of what’s surely a screaming match between the sisters. Kourtney is overheard saying, “why are you guys so in my business?” Kim snaps, telling someone off screen while she’s sitting in the backyard that, “she doesn’t want to work. She has too many f**king boundaries — she’s out.”

She’s presumably referring to Kourt, as they previously got into a fight about how Kourtney isn’t as involved in the family businesses anymore; she said that she prefers to spend more time with her kids, though she did recently start a lifestyle site called Poosh. Elsewhere in the trailer, Kourtney says that she “can’t wait to move away,” and Khloe Kardashian dares her to do it. Damn! There’s more, serious drama to be had in season 17. At one point, Scott Disick and Corey Gamble get into a massive fight at dinner with Kris Jenner, but it’s unclear what went down. We’ll see the moment Khloe gets surprised when ex Tristan Thompson shows up to their daughter, True Thompson‘s birthday party unannounced.

The Kardashian family faces some terrifying health scares, as well. Kim believes that she has lupus, and goes to the doctor for testing. And Kris hurts her neck so badly that paramedics have to come to her rescue. Everything’s just so out of whack this season that Kim sages herself. “Sage my heart so it doesn’t get f**ked up by all these horrible human beings,” she says.

This fam may bend, but they'll never break 💯 A new season of #KUWTK starts Sunday at 9|8c on E! pic.twitter.com/F7zs5POVRN — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) September 5, 2019

But there’s happy times, too. The whole family cheers Kim on from home when she visits the White House to promote her criminal justice work. They’re still sticking together!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres Sunday, September 8 at 9:00pm on E!