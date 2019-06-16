O.J. Simpson Denies A Kris Jenner Romance & Shuts Down Rumors He’s Khloe’s Dad

Just a day after O.J. Simpson joined Twitter he’s already spilling some great tea. He finally put to bed the rumor that he had an affair with Kris Jenner that resulted in Khloe Kardashian being their love child.

O.J. Simpson wasn’t kidding when he said in a video upon joining Twitter on June 15 that he’d have plenty to say. While he claimed he mainly would talk about sports, he said there were other things he planned to get off his chest and boy did he start big. On June 16, the 71-year-old posted a video where he decided to clear the air once and for all on rumors that he and Kris Jenner, 63, had and affair while she was married to his best friend Bob Kardashian Sr. and that the result was their love child, Khloe Kardashian, 34.

“Once and awhile I’m going to go off topic and talk about something else and this is one of those times,” he began in his Twitter video. “Bob Kardashian, he was like a brother to me. He was a great guy. He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together when they were together. Unfortunately that ended. But never, and I stress never, have I ever had any interest in Kris sexually and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are just bad…bogus…tasteless,” The Juice explained.

“Khloe, like all the girls I’m very proud of just like I know Bob would be if he were here, but the simple facts of the matter is she’s not mine,” he revealed. There had been rumors for years that Khloe was O.J.’s daughter and it has caused her to be the butt of many jokes about it. OJ’s now firmly put this matter to rest, and now we’re waiting to see if Khloe or Kris have any responses to what O.J. had to say.

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

The former NFL star and convicted armed robber went on to say that a man who claimed to be his manager was the one spreading the rumor about the Kris affair and Khloe’s parentage. O.J. said that he has only had one manager in his life and that was just for a few years after he came out of USC and after that he’s been in charge of his own affairs. Bob Kardashian famously represented O.J. in his 1994-95 murder trial where he was found not guilty of killing his estranged wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. O.J. and Nicole were close friends with Bob and Kris back in the day and O.J. knew the Kardashian children well. That was before he was accused of killing two people.