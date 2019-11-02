Rob Kardashian & Stassie: The Truth About Their Relationship After He Was Caught Holding Her Waist

He’s looking good, he’s out of the house, but is Rob Kardashian really ready to start dating yet? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Could Rob Kardashian be romantically involved with yet another on of his sister’s friends? While we would love to tell you that Rob is moving on from his tumultuous relationship with Blac Chyna, it seems love is not in the cards for him and Stassie, despite the fact that they were seen looking cozy after Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday party on Oct. 31.

“There is absolutely nothing going on between Rob and Stassie,’ said one source to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have known each other for a long time and he simply looks at her as one of his little sister’s friends.” That may be, but many started to speculate that Rob was looking to put the moves on Stassie at the party, as his hand was seen on her waist while they left Kendall’s party. However, our sources insist that people are just ” reading way too much into it.”

“Rob and Stassie are friends and this whole story is just people trying to conjure up a relationship for them,” another source added. “They aren’t mad or anything. Rob and Stassie are cool with each other and are in no way in any romance at all. Rob is allowed to have friends that are girls just as much as Stassie can have friends that are guys. They are family and cool with each other in that way, nothing more.”

While romance with Stassie may be off the table, it looks like Rob is at least putting himself out there more. Having been reclusive for the better part of the last few years, Rob really seemed to be enjoying himself over the Halloween holidays, going to parties and dressing up in matching costumes with his daughter Dream,2. But what’s really excellent is that it seems Rob has also been taking care of himself healthy wise.

Many Kardashian fans noticed that the baby bro of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney was looking fit as a fiddle and quite trimmed down since the last time he was spotted out. In fact, this is the second time this month that Rob has felt confident being seen out with his famous family, and according to our sources, that has a lot to do with his improved lifestyle and his love of his daughter. “Having Dream has been a huge motivator for Rob’s weight loss because he wants to maintain a healthy lifestyle for himself and for his daughter,” an insider close to Rob EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Rob is feeling so much better and is really happy he’s finally been seeing the results of his weight loss efforts. He’s proud of himself and is relieved that all the hard work is paying off.”