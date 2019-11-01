Kendall Jenner showed off her gorgeous gams in a forest fairy costume on Halloween at her birthday party.

Kendall Jenner, 23, certainly knows how to rock a mini dress! The leggy supermodel showed off her gorgeous gams in a short, gold getup while attending her own Halloween-themed birthday bash on Oct. 31. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star totally gave off sexy, forest fairy vibes in her gold dress, which featured a set of incredible gold wings. Kendall accessorized her fantasy look with gold antlers and prosthetic elf ears, and even posed on a white horse for a photo!

Kendall also posted a bunch of pics on her Instagram account of her amazing Halloween/birthday getup, and fans and fellow celebs couldn’t get enough of her festive ensemble. “Like who are you,” her sister Khloe Kardashian commented, while her other big sis, Kim Kardashian, wrote, “Omg on the horse!!!! So beautiful!!” Fans couldn’t stop gushing about Kendall’s look, with one fan writing, “Best halloween costume 2019 goes to Kendall…literally stunning 🦌🌳🍃,” while another added, “Fairy queen 👑 😍.”

During the week leading up to Halloween, Kendall teased fans with pictures of last year’s costume — an angel — as an ode to the upcoming holiday. Her sister, Kourtney, followed suit, posting an epic throwback picture of her sweetly posing in her angel costume.

That same night, Kendall’s sister, Kylie, was spotted hanging out at Drake’s Halloween bash in West Hollywood, also dressed as a mythical fairy-like creature. If one thing’s for sure, it’s that Kendall and her famous sisters really know how to rock a costume!