J.D. Scott Married: ‘Property Brothers’ Sibling Weds Annalee Belle After Mystery Illness Battle

Congratulations are in order for J.D. Scott! After nearly losing his life to a mystery illness, the older sibling of ‘Property Brothers’ stars Jonathan and Drew Scott married his sweetheart, Annalee Belle, on Oct. 31.

It’s a moment that J.D. Scott didn’t think he’d ever see: his wedding day! The 43-year-old tied the knot with Annalee Belle on Oct. 31, just months after going public with his “mystery illness” battle. The older brother of Jonathan and Drew Scott, aka the Property Brothers, married his love on the one year anniversary of their engagement. The wedding had a ‘vintage theatre theme’ and took place at a private home in Las Vegas, the couple confirmed to People. There were about 180 guests in attendance, and Annalee wore a dress that was “the perfect mix of classy, sexy, fierce, feminine, dreamy and darling.”

It’s great that J.D. Scott was able to get married in the first place, considering how he revealed in July that he had been “quite sick for the last 14 months.” J.D., who has appeared on Forever Home, as well as alongside Drew and Jonathan on Property Brothers, said that he started feeling symptoms around May, and “ended up in the hospital because things got really bad. I thought I was dying. I was preparing all my estate and everything for Annalee.”

Doctors initially thought he had an issue with his brain, but then suspected it was actually an autoimmune disease, like lupus. It wasn’t lupus but, his doctors couldn’t determine the cause. It wasn’t until J.D. saw a homeopathic doctor that he realized that he had a severe infection. After shifting his diet and taking antibiotics, J.D. said he was back on the mend.

After almost winding up in a coffin, why did J.D. and Annalee Belle decide to tie the knot in the spookiest month of them all? It turns out that October – specifically Halloween – has a special place in their hearts. “We’re having our wedding on October 31st, so that’ll be one year from when we got engaged,” he told Us Weekly in July. ”I personally didn’t want to have a really long engagement because when [I first became sick] I didn’t know if I was going to make it too long. “I asked Annalee if we could not have an engagement that was two or three years because I’d like to get married before I die and now the situation’s very different. I’m still happy that we’re getting married at that time, but originally that was the reasoning there.”

“Halloween’s more of my thing. It’s always been my favorite time of year. I like getting dressed up. I love the whole feel of Halloween. It’s going to be a very themed wedding,” he added. Thankfully, J.D. didn’t have to dress up as the Corpse Bride (Corpse Groom?) for this wedding. He gave a health update in September, telling his fans on Facebook that he’s feeling “better than I did last year or even [at] the beginning of this one.”

“What we know so far thanks to Dr. Jacobson’s testing is .. I had a bad GI infection which has been fixed,” he wrote on Sept. 15. “[We] discovered … that I was exposed to and may have been suffering from fluoroquinolone toxicity… This would account for many of my symptoms and the timing is dead on. . [We] Also found out last week that I have acute mercury poisoning. My levels are so high the health department got involved. We don’t know at this point how it happened but I am being treated for it and that would explain some of the issues I’ve been having as well.”

“So at the end of the day, we have a lot more clarity on what was going on and how to tackle it. I’ve stuck to the diet which limits (almost to zero) gluten, sugar, soy and dairy. I have so many other things I have to take daily for this treatment but I am so grateful to finally have some real answers and direction.”