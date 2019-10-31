Michelle Obama Rocked Her Natural Curls Again & Everyone Is Freaking Out – See Gorgeous Pics

Michelle Obama looked flawless when she wore her hair down in natural curls at the Obama Foundation Summit in Illinois on Oct. 29 & people are gushing about her gorgeous look on social media!

Michelle Obama, 55, looked absolutely stunning when she attended the Obama Foundation Summit on Tuesday, October 29, which was held at the Illinois Institute of Technology. The former first lady opted to wear her hair down in natural curls that were extra tight and voluminous, ending just at her shoulders. She paired her super curly locks with a sleeveless navy blue wool off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with a deep V-neckline. She accessorized with a layered gold and diamond necklace and dazzling diamond stud earrings. Michelle usually has her hair done in a perfect blowout, so on the very rare occasions she rocks her natural curls, the world goes nuts over how beautiful she looks.

Immediately after stepping out on stage at the event, tons of people took to Twitter to rave about her hairdo. One user, adeleyellow, wrote, “Michelle Obama with natural hair. That’s it. That’s the tweet.” Meanwhile, another hilarious tweet from yagrlhannahrose, read, “Michelle Obama’s natural hair gives me LIFE i stg i have been waiting for this era for YEARS.”

This is certainly not the first time Michelle rocked her natural ‘do, although it’s not often, and the last time she tried it was back in June when she was on vacation in the South of France with her family. Michelle was out for finner at famed restaurant, L’Oustau de Baumaniere, in Les Baux de Provence on June 19, when she opted to let loose, letting her hair naturally down in gorgeous, voluminous curls.

There is nothing we love more than seeing Michelle rock her natural curls and just let loose. Even though she can pull off any hairstyle, her natural curls is definitely a fan favorite.